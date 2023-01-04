Wilbur Thomas Baughman, 86, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1936, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 6, noon to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Dr. Randy Turner and Brother Shannon Slover will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Baughman was born in Laurel and lived his life on the family farm until finishing high school. He attended Moss School until the 12th grade and graduated from Stringer High School. From there, he attended Jones County Junior College for two years and then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he graduated with a BS in geology. He first went to work with Sinclair Oil Company, then went to work with Mississippi Geological Survey for 16 years, where he worked as a ground water geologist. In 1979, he bought a water well drilling company, which is still in operation today. He and Nancy enjoyed traveling and going to the mountains and to USM ballgames. He enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lindsey Orville and Thelma Ishee Baughman; and daughter Lisa Marie Baughman.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Nancy Grantham Baughman; son Michael Thomas Baughman (Cheryl); grandchildren Christina Marie Woolwine (Daniel), Deborah Ellen Myrick (Jonathan) and Mikala Cheryl McCoy (Wil); great-grandchildren Marie Kate Woolwine, Madison Claire Woolwine, Ella Rayne Myrick, Wilson Tabor McCoy Jr., Waylon Clayton McCoy and Deacon Thomas McCoy; and sister Irma Williams.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Woolwine, Jonathan Myrick, Wil McCoy, Colby Hawkins, Tommy Moulton and Kyle Bush.Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Chesser’s Sunday School class.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel, Operation Christmas Child or your favorite charity.
