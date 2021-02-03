Will S. Hall

Will S. "Nig" Hall, 99, of Ellisville, Mississippi, died Monday February 1, 2021, at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. He was born Thursday, April 14, 1921 in Jones County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Minter Cemetery. Bro. Kenny Morris and Andy Stringfellow will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797.
He attended Ellisville Assembly of God Church before making Jones County Nursing Home his home.
He was born and raised in Ellisville. He was a Purple Heart recipient of the WWII and served overseas in France, Italy and other locations. Mr. Hall owned and operated Hall's Front-end Alignment Shop in Ellisville for many years. He will be missed by his many customers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Mae Hall; parents, Will and Lillie Hall; sisters, Mellie Carney Creel, Ollie Conn, Lillie Mae Daughtry; brother, Johnny Hall; daughter in-law, Teresea B. Hall; great grandchildren, Brett Moss and Layla St. Ledger; son in-law, John Kirby and children, Meloney and Scott Kirby.
Survivors include his sons, Burl Hall (Faye), David Hall (Gloria), Randy Hall (Marila); daughter, Carolyn Kirby; five grandchildren, Beverly Bain (Mike), Kelvin Hall (Pam), Stephanie Moss (Loyde), Jamie Hall (Rosalyn), Chris Hall (Meloney); nine great-grandchildren and seven great -great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews and a special sister in-law, Helen Jernigan.
Pallbearers will be Kelvin Hall, Jamie Hall, Chris Hall, Mike Bain, Ricky Creel and Dee Lander.
