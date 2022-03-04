Willa Jean Hankins, 81, of Laurel passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Laurel. She was born Friday, Oct. 25, 1940, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral Home and burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Wally Helfinstine will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jimmy Lewis and Learlean Green Lewis; grandson Rustin Sims; brothers Joe Lewis, Max Lewis and Paul Lewis; and sisters Frances Reynolds, Chassie Walker and Jackie Evans.
Survivors include her son Carl Hankins (Cheryl); daughter Tina Hession (Stoney); grandchildren Candace MaDamba (Jared) and Jarrod Hankins (Cassidi); great-grandchildren Roselyn Upton, Greenly Upton, Collin Hankins, Brenton Hankins, Rayden Sims and Gracelyn Sims; sister Faye Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Billy Joe Johnson, David Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Jarrod Hankins, Jamie Lewis and Daniel Lewis.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
