On July 29, 2023, God called his beautiful and faithful angel Willa “Jean” Walters to be with her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home prepared by Him in Glory. That divine home is filled with colorful flowers, endless sunshine, singing birds and is complete with the warmth of a great and joyful welcome by her parents and family, who preceded her so many years ago to His great Heavenly kingdom.
Born on July 23, 1930, to Laverda Wade Stringer and William Ance Stringer in Soso, Willa Jean Walters grew up surrounded by a large, extended family in the farming communities of Big Creek and Centerville. (Where she lived was really called “Cracker’s Neck,” but she was too embarrassed to tell anyone that after she moved to Dallas in the 1950s, because of the way she thought it might sound.) She loved her family dearly, including her many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins, and cherished her growing-up years in these close-knit communities near Big Creek and, later, in Ellisville.
As an adult, Jean looked forward with exuberance to her family reunions each year and sometimes traveled on the bus from Dallas, because she never wanted to miss seeing her beloved extended family. Though directionally challenged, when traveling to her reunion by car with her little family, she would gleefully point out and explain in great detail every landmark still remaining from her childhood, and she could direct one anywhere he wanted to go along the winding back roads of Jones County, talking the entire time. In recent years, as vascular dementia set in, Jean longed to see “her people,” never realizing that she was one of the last first cousins remaining on her mama’s side. She is survived by many other cousins, along with numerous loving nephews and nieces.
Laverda Wade, Willa Jean's mama, left this earthly realm at the young age of 27, when little Jean was only 7 years old. William Stringer, her daddy, also passed away a few short years later when Jean was only 9. Her uncle Henry S. “Pop” Wade and aunt Bertha Knight Wade raised her along with her cousins, whom she called “sister and brother” Laura Belle and Carlos. Eliza Ance Dora Wade, her grandmother, was also instrumental in her upbringing and had a great influence on her life and love of nature. Jean loved and adored her grandma and often spoke fondly of her. Jean graduated from Jones County High School in Ellisville in 1948, while working three of those years at the hosiery mill, mending hosiery. After receiving her Associate of Arts from Jones County Junior College in 1950, Jean moved to Jackson for work at Petroleum Equipment. It was during that time that she met Jimmy Vernon Walters on the bus to work in downtown. She was soon welcomed into the Walters Family, and the two were married at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Jackson on Christmas Eve in 1953.
Jean and Jimmy soon relocated to Dallas, where she worked at Hunt Oil for nearly 10 years while attending East Texas State University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1963, and later her masters in 1975. She had long dreamed of becoming an elementary school teacher and felt it was her calling to work with young children. After settling in Garland, Texas, Jean began her teaching career in second grade at Centerville Elementary School, where she taught in the same classroom for 17 years. She completed her 20-year career as an elementary school teacher at Seven Hills Elementary in Newark, Texas, and retired in1990. She continued substitute teaching for DISD for several more years after retirement.
In February 1964, Jean gave birth to Laura Elizabeth Walters, Jean and Jimmy’s first and only child. There has never been a more devoted, loving, forgiving mom ever to walk this earth. This mom loved her daughter unconditionally and provided her never-ending hope, support of every sort and abounding encouragement to pursue her dreams. Jean exemplified how to live joyfully and gracefully a faith-filled life, putting God above all else, and quietly showing love toward others. There was never a day that she didn’t have her incredibly beautiful smile, a light in her eyes, a compliment for anyone she encountered and a “you-can-do-it” attitude. She lived responsibly, never above her means, and carried a graceful, Southern charm and positive attitude even on her most difficult days. There was never a time after hearing her word of encouragement that one's day did not seem brighter. Whatever doubt about the future one might carry, it would immediately evaporate after seeing her enthusiastic smile and hearing a word of cheer from this irreplaceable mom, neighbor and friend.
During her retirement years, Jean loved working tirelessly in her garden. It brought her great joy and was her form of exercise. She would burst with excitement, showing off every small blossom of her many irises and lilies, bubbling over at the site of every rose bloom, along with the many other flowers and plants she prayerfully nurtured. Her yard was her paradise she created and shared with her cats "Tinkerbell" and "Ruby."
Jean will be greatly missed by her daughter Laura, her many remaining relatives and the countless former students she taught with such loving devotion. May she rest forever contented in God's celestial garden, surrounded by the loved ones who've preceded her, all while nestled safely in the arms of Jesus, her loving Savior and Lord. Amen!
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at D’Lo Cemetery in D’Lo. Brother Joe Hanna will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com,
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.