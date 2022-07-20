Willard Ray Rose Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 18, 2022.
Mr. Rose attended Laurel City Schools and graduated from Calhoun High School. Willard attended JCJC until called up for military service in the Army National Guard. He retired from the USDA as a meat and poultry inspector after 22 years of service. Willard was a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church. His hobby was growing vegetables, which he shared with family and friends. If there is a vegetable garden in heaven, Willard will be in the middle of it.
Willard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Ann Rose; his parents James Rose and Velma Rose; his brothers R.L. Rose and Laston Rose; and sister Nita Smith.
Willard is survived by sister Mary Ann Chamblee; four children, Ray Rose, Deborah Pitts (Tony), Laura Fitzgerald (Frankie) and Richard Rose (Rita); 12 grandchildren, Heather Halley, Ashlee Shiver (Jared), Nilrey Rose, Wayne Pitts (Lori), Jennifer Pitts, Courtney Pogue (Aaron), Sara Knox (Daniel), David Rose, Allison Smith, Daniel Rose (Kelly), Ryan Reid (Heather) and Derek Reid (Casey); 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and very dear friends.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Hebron Cemetery in Jones County. Brother Sammy Napier and Brother Jim Rose will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Pitts, David Rose, Daniel Rose, Jared Shiver, Aaron Pogue and Daniel Knox.
