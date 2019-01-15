William Abney Travis Jr., born on June 21, 1934 and a native of Laurel, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019 at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort, Ala.
Mr. Travis graduated from Vanderbilt University and served in the U.S. Navy, followed by a very successful career in sales, product management, and government relations with McNeil Laboratories/Johnson and Johnson. In retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard and traveling/cruising with his first wife of 58 years Evelyn Horton Travis, who passed away in 2013.
“Bill” is survived by his wife Gayle Kelly Travis; children Col. W. Terry (Rosemary) Travis, Elizabeth Travis (John) Lapeyrouse and Donald A. (Sara) Travis; grandchildren Daniel (Anna) McGraw, Elizabeth (Maj. Matt) Lyles, William (Brittany) Lapeyrouse, Kelly (Brian) Mann, Sgt. Jordan (Meagan) Travis, Avery (Capt. Dustin) Turnipseed and Will Travis; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, at Westminster Village in Spanish Fort.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your church, the Wounded Warrior Project, or your favorite charity in his honor.
