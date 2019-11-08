It is with great sadness that the family of William "Bill" Albert McLaurin Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla., announce his passing on Monday, Nov. 4. He died at home surrounded by his loving family, after fighting a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
Bill was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to William and Marguerite McLaurin Sr. He attended Sandersville High School before joining the Army. In 1964, he moved to St. Petersburg, where he met and married his beloved wife Leonora (Lee) Pyle, with whom he shared 54 beautiful years.
Bill completed almost two years of college and learned how to become a butcher from his uncle. He worked a long career at Kash n’ Karry, where he ran the meat department and eventually became head meat buyer. He moved on from his career at Kash n’ Karry to become meat director for U-Save Supermarkets, and eventually finished his career with the National Beef family of Kansas City, Mo.
National Beef held a special place in his heart, as his son is also a part of the company. Bill’s 56-year career in the meat industry made his family so proud, and many considered him an expert and mentor. He officially retired from National Beef in 2017.
Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved taking family vacations and camping trips. He spent many hours fishing and especially enjoyed teaching his grandchildren how to fish. He spent more than a decade coaching Little League for his children and helped start girls’ softball at Azalea Little League. Bill also enjoyed traveling with Lee and friends around the United States. He loved college football and all Florida State sports. Bill’s other hobbies included hunting, golfing and carpentry, and he was an avid reader throughout his lifetime.
Bill is survived by his wife Leonora McLaurin; daughter Jennifer M. Mazur (Timothy), daughter Traci Fink (Bill), son William McLaurin III (Vicki), Tommy Craft, Teresa DiGirolamo (Anthony), along with seven grandchildren: Brittani and Tylor Craft, Maxwell and Alexander Mazur, Ashlee McLaurin, and Brooklyn and Avery DiGirolamo. Bill is also survived by his father William Albert McLaurin Sr.; brother Charles McLaurin (Kathy); brother Thomas McLaurin; in-laws William Pyle (Carol), Chester Pyle (Kathy), Mary Pyle, Perry Pyle (Susan) and Ginger Edwards; along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by dear friends Judy Francis and Bill and Carol Sheehan.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marguerite McLaurin in 2013 and niece Kari McLaurin in 2012.
A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, Nov. 11, at 1 pm. The Service will be at Harborside Christian Church, which is located at 2200 Marshall St., Safety Harbor, FL 34695.
The family asks for donations to Toys-for Tots in Bill’s name, honoring his joy of Christmas and being able to help families in need.
