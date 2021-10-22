William Braxton Sherman Jr., 73, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 in Laurel. He was born on June 15, 1948, in Bay Springs.
Visitation and the funeral were Wednesday. Burial was in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Brother Norris Ables and Bro. P.J. Weeks officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sherman was preceded in death by his parents Braxton and Olliean Sherman; and his father-in-law Donnie Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years Jeanne Sherman; his sons Robby Sherman and Tommy Sherman (Gina); daughter Julene Sherman (Anthony Sasser); his sisters Mary Ann Ashley (Bobby), Linda Hull (Buddy) and Jo Yarbrough (Earl); his mother-in-law Nettie Smith; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers were Robby Sherman, Ray Holifield Roger Jefcoat, David Yarbrough, Eric Benson, Konner Kelley, Braxton Hull and Mike Moore.
Honorary Pallbearers were Ricky Hull, Eli Ervin, Jake Sherman and Cy Sherman.
