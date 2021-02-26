William C. McLaurin, 66, of Sandersville passed away on Feb. 23, 2021.
Will was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, traveling around the world aboard the USS Emory S. Land. As a chaplain’s assistant he was able to meet Pope John Paul II while in Italy. After leaving the Navy and attending Columbia Theological Seminary, he met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Will took these experiences to heart and returned to Mississippi and always strived to imbue the radiant positivity of Christ’s love and the importance of the lifelong pursuit of knowledge and education in the hearts of all he met. Serving as a pastor for the United Methodist Church committed to outreach for rural communities and small churches, he ministered to the communities at Grandview UMC, Soules Chapel UMC, Ovett UMC, Kingston UMC, Stringer UMC, Batson UMC and New Augusta UMC.
Will married the love of his life and best friend Mary Jean McLaurin in December 1981 and the two were rarely ever apart.
He is survived by his wife; daughter Vicki Wooten, and daughter Robin Berlin, her husband Don Berlin and their daughters Isabelle McLaurin and Lexi Berlin. Will is also survived by his niece Alison Vanderslice, her husband Jason Vanderslice and their children Zoe and Carson; as well as his nephew Sean McLaurin, his wife Idalia and their sons Armando, Joey, Terry and Scott.
He was preceded in death by his parents A.G. and Edith McLaurin; and his brother Rev. Dr. L. Gilbert McLaurin of the Presbyterian Church USA.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, March 1, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the service to follow at 11. Interment will be in Erata Cemetery.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
