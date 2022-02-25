William C. Miller, born March 30, 1933, passed from this life on Feb. 23, 2022 at the age of 88.
Cecil was self-employed as a brick mason for many years before going to SCRMC to work. He was an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Sharon until his health declined. He had a great love for his family and friends. He also loved listening to the Gaither’s Music.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father Guy D. Miller of Moss and mother Nora Lee Simpson Miller of Moss; sister Eliva Lee Miller Walley (Nelson); and brothers Rudolph Miller (Madora), George Miller (Liz) and Ross Miller.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Bessie G. Herrington Miller; son Keith Miller (Beverly) of McComb; two daughters, Kimberly Johnson (Tony) of Sharon and Cheryl Riley of Moss; and sister Frances Stuckey of Collins.
He had eight grandchildren who he was so proud of and loved dearly, Brandon Johnson (Kimberly), Emily Davis (Alex), Colin Miller (Joy), Hannah Hale (Jonathon), Nathan Riley, Rebekah Miller, Zoë Miller and Patience Miller.
He also had seven great-grandchildren that always put a smile on his face.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, at First Baptist Church of Sharon. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Interment will follow in First Baptist Church of Sharon Cemetery. Rev. Matt Olson will officiate.
