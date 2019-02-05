William C. Powell, 91, of Laurel died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 peacefully at his home in Laurel. He was born on Oct. 13, 1927 in Forrest County.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 8, at First Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at noon at the church and the burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Randy Turner will officiate.
Mr. Powell loved his family and his church. He served the Lord for many years at First Baptist Church and at Highland Baptist Church in Laurel. He was employed at Mississippi Power Company for 30 years in marketing. He was proud to be a U. S. Navy veteran near the end of World War II.
Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his father W. R. Powell; and mother Nora Rogers Powell.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years Margaret Arledge Powell; sons David Powell (Cassie) of Laurel and Paul Powell (Sue) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren Kati Powell, Jake Powell (Aly) and Lauren Powell; and step-grandchildren Lexie Smith and Anna Claire Smith.
Pallbearers will be Jake Powell, Steve Armour, Mike Pruitt, Harvey Saul, Bob Pressly and Tommy Fulton.
Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.