William Clayton Taylor, 91, was born Feb. 11, 1931, and resided in Laurel. He passed away on May 2, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Myrick Cemetery. Pastor Robby Johnson will officiate.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Melba Dean Sims Taylor. He is also survived by four children, Rayford (Sheila) Taylor, Clay (Susan) Taylor and Jimmy (Melissa) Taylor, all of Laurel, and Linda (Robert) Dearman of Purvis; 14 grandchildren, Joey Taylor, Lauree Ward, Sara Hester, Carrie Shearer, Sonya Mott, Stormy Sherman, Ryan Taylor, Jessica Carney, Jeremy Dearmon, Allison Dearman, Derek Dearman, Devan Dearman, Laken Miller and Chance Taylor; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Mark and Lizzie Taylor; daughter Mary Lafaye Taylor; four brothers, Troy Taylor, Grady Taylor, Audrey Lee Taylor and Cecil Taylor; and three sisters, Lucille Ekes, Thelma Iotsy and Addine Baty Holifield.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He started out Dixie Boy Syrup. His life trade was carpentry and his joys in life were spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time outdoors, planting trees, beekeeping and taking care of his yard.
Pallbearers will be Derek Dearman, Devan Dearman, Chance Taylor, Bryce Ward, Carson Ward and Braxton Shearer. Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Taylor, Hunter Holifield, Jared Miller and Dalton Lewis.
