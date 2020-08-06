William D. Jefcoat Sr., 65, of Soso died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, May 16, 1955 in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. at Big Creek Cemetery and burial will follow. Brother Wayne Rice will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
"Pop" loved Jesus and his family. He was a very sweet and loving person. He was funny and always picking at someone. His time here on Earth will definitely be remembered by the ones who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Le Donas and Jewel Jefcoat; son William Daniel Jefcoat Jr.; and brothers Paul Ladell Jefcoat, John Hall Jefcoat and Donnie T. Jefcoat.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years Mary Jefcoat; daughter Sebrina Hayes (Bobby); son Paul Lucus Jefcoat (Darlene); grandchildren Haylee Jefcoat, Katelyn Thornton (T.C.), Kaleb Jefcoat, Blake Gordon, Brady Gordon, Brandon Hayes, Braxton Jefcoat, Abigail Jefcoat and Kendal Jefcoat; great-grandson Kaysen Daniel Jefcoat; brothers Mondale Jefcoat (Pearl Grace), Jerry Jefcoat (Flora) and Len Jefcoat (Gelene).
Pallbearers will be Braxton Jefcoat, Blake Gordon, Brady Gordon, Chris Gordon, Kaleb Jefcoat, Brandon Hayes and T.C. Thornton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
