William David Gray, 58, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. David was a loving husband to his wife of 13 years Judy Overstreet Gray.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Christine Gray.
David is survived by his wife Judy; brother Mark Gray (Lisa); niece Allison; stepson Derrick Dry (Lorrie); stepdaughter Erin Dry; step-grandchildren Mason Dry, Maylen Dry and Presley West; and stepmother Sue Gray.
He was born to Bob and Christine Gray on Aug. 10, 1962, in Chattanooga, Tenn. After graduating from high school, David attended the University of Southern Mississippi and received a counseling degree. During his career, David was a counselor at Pine Grove, where he specialized in treating children and adolescents. He also managed Leaf River Outdoors in Hattiesburg. He was an avid outdoorsman and had a passion for hunting and fishing. A veteran, David proudly served his country when he participated in Operation Desert Storm as a member of the United States Air Force. Most recently, he was the owner of Gray’s Pawn Shop in Laurel.
David faced many physical challenges, but he always maintained a steadfast faith in Jesus Christ, his personal Savior. His faith was a living testimony to all those around him and he was an active member of Life Church for many years. David never lost his joy in life, and he shared his wonderful sense of humor with his family and friends, leaving them with special, cherished memories. His family would like to thank David’s caregivers throughout the years: Roger Knight, Beth Reynolds, Susie Rustin, Sara Hester and Donya Brannon.
Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 30, from 1:30-2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel. A graveside service will be at 2, with burial to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Laurel.
Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Russell Palmer, Scott Prescott, Daniel Cornett, Larry Gates, Mason Dry and Kyle Crager.
Because of his work with children, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the children’s ministry of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.