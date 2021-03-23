William David Jenkins

William David “Dub” Jenkins, 83, of Laurel died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at home while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Jenkins was born April 1, 1937, in Laurel.
The visitation and funeral service will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, March 26, with visitation beginning at noon and the service following at 2:30 p.m. Randy McCloud and Matt Olson will officiate. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery.
Mr. Jenkins was part owner of Jenkins and Ulmer building contractors.
He was born in Laurel to James Artis and Emma Victoria Jenkins.
He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth David Jenkins; and one great-grandchild. He also was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Homer Jenkins and Billy Ray Jenkins; and sisters Osie McInnis, Melba Dunn, Evelyn Snow and Sue Varner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary C. “Kitty” Jenkins; son Tony Jenkins (Ashleigh); daughter Gelene Jefcoat (Len); grandchildren Jason Entrekin, Jeffrey Jefcoat, Kerri Smith, Kayla Jenkins, Michael Jenkins and Chevy Jenkins; 12 great-grandchildren; brother James Artis Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Jenkins was a member of First Baptist Church of Sharon.
Pallbearers will be Jason Entrekin, Jeffrey Jefcoat, Michael Jenkins, Barry Dunagin, Bill Welch and Jerry Terry. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Graham and Barry Ulmer.
