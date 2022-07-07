William David West Jr.

William David “Davy” West Jr. passed away Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home in Laurel. He was born April 27, 1971, to William David West Sr. and Deborah Yount West.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Chester and Lena West and his maternal grandfather Calvin W. Yount. Since Davy’s death, his father William David West Sr. and his grandmother Eunice Yount have passed away.
Survivors include his mother Deborah Yount West; daughter Lieschen Lyon (Jonathan); his three grandchildren, Ella, Lilly and Addy; aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friend Jason Pitts.
A Memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel handled the arrangements.
