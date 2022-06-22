William David West Sr., 76, of Laurel passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Thursday, March 14, 1946, in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. West was preceded in death by his son William David “Davy” West Jr.; parents Chester D. and Lena V. West; sister Ellen McCraw; brother Ray West; and father-in-law Calvin W. Yount.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years Debbie Y. West; sisters Jo West and Shannon Cassida (Robert); granddaughter Lieschen Lyon (Jonathan); three great-granddaughters; mother-in-law Eunice Yount; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family thanks to SCRMC and Jones County Rest Home for the care and comfort David received.
