William Earl Purdum, 88, died May 31, 2021 at The Landmark of Collins. Earl was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Birmingham to Catherine Louise Brand and William Frederick Purdum.
One of six children, he was raised in Mobile, Ala., and Laurel. He attended Jones County Junior College and Mississippi State University, studying electrical engineering before returning to Laurel to work for his father at Purdum Electric Company.
Earl was an Army veteran serving in the military police in the Korean War. In 1956, he married Woodie Gill of Laurel. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together. He acquired Purdum Electric Company in 1965 and operated his business until his death. He enjoyed flying and piloted his plane the “Papa Charlie” for many years. As an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel, he exhibited a great love for studying the Scriptures.
Earl is survived by his son Randy (Lisa) Purdum of Laurel; daughter Angie (Roy) Brandell of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren Chris (Lindsay) Purdum of Collins, Jeremy (Mackenzie) Purdum of Jackson, Mimi Brandell of Minneapolis and Erica Brandell of New York City; and great-grandson Hudson Purdum of Collins.
He was preceded in death by his wife Woodie, two brothers and one sister.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Senior Pastor Bill Blair of Trinity Baptist Church will officiate. Memorial gifts may be sent to Trinity Baptist Church, 35 Trinity Road, Laurel MS, 39443.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.