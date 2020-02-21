William Edgar “Bill” Prestridge Jr. of Hattiesburg passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born June 2, 1928 in Meridian to William Edgar Prestridge Sr. and Aileen Prestridge.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Boxer. He was proud to serve his country in World War II and in the Korean Conflict. He also served as a pilot in the Civil Air Patrol.
He was a member of 38th Avenue Baptist Church in Hattiesburg. “Daddy Bill” and “Mr. Bill,” as everyone called him, loved the Lord with all his heart and served many years teaching the adult Sunday school class and serving as deacon before moving to Hattiesburg. If you were around him very long, you knew that he loved to talk about his family and was especially proud of all of them.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be will be at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jimmy Hill and Dr. Kevin Shearer officiating. Following the funeral, a graveside service will be at the Myrick Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Mary Alice Booth (Edward), Jean Williams (Buddy) and Minnie Rose Galyean (Floyd), all of Meridian.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Marie (Williamson) Culpepper Prestridge; and Martha Nell (Wood) Walters Prestridge, who was the love of his life.
He is survived by three daughters, Janet W. Neal of Vicksburg; Mamie D. Walters of VanAlstyne, Texas, and Cindy Rawls of Hattiesburg; four grandchildren, Christina Boudreaux (Josh), Ana Shelley (Justin), William Driskill (Kayla) and Lindsey Driskill; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Driskill, Shaun Galyean, Bruce Hall, Mark Henderson, Josh Boudreaux and Justin Shelley. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of 38th Avenue Baptist Church and Rev. David Hulsey.
We would like to extend a personal thank you to Dr. Terry Lowe, the nurses and staff of Kare-in-Home Hospice, and his personal caregivers who have extended their care and love to our family for the past three years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be designated, in his honor, to the Missions Team at 38th Avenue Baptist Church, 419 North 38th Avenue, Hattiesburg, MS 39401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.