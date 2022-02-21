William Edward Parrish

William Edward “Eddy” Parrish, 80, of Laurel, was born Oct. 14, 1941, in New Orleans. He passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, surrounded by his family at Guardian Angels Assisted Living in Laurel.
Mr. Parrish attended Laurel High School and Shady Grove High School, where he was a standout football player. He then joined the Navy and was honorably discharged. He was very skilled at many things, including working as an appliance repairman, a welder and, later, as an electrician for the greater part of his life. He loved all things outdoors. He loved hunting and riding his motorcycle with his son and bass fishing with his brother. He took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish, hunt and play sports. He really enjoyed spending time with his sisters, children and all family members.
One of his proudest accomplishments was starting girls’ softball in Jones County. When his 8-year old daughter came home announcing she wanted to play baseball like her brother, he figured out a way to let her play… just not regular baseball. He and his wife contacted some fellow Jaycees, figured out they could get the field one night per week and went to work. The first year enough little girls showed up for three teams. The rest, as they say, is history.
Eddy never met a stranger and had a smile and sparkle in his eye for everyone he met. He was the first one to call for so many to “fix anything from a dishwasher to a broken heart.” His warm demeanor, quick wit and love for others left a lasting impression on all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Perry Edward Parrish; mother Gladys Tew Parrish; and sister Gwen Poppell.
Survivors include his son Barry Parrish (Barbara) of Laurel; daughters Marlana Hedgepeth (Grant) of Ellisville and Chanda Aaron (Justin) of Stringer; special friend Opal Lott; brother Ronnie Parrish; sisters Joyce Smith, Brenda Jones and Susan Cave; grandsons Austin Perkins, Lane Aaron and Chance Aaron; granddaughters Dr. Hope Perkins and Christa Walters; great-grandson Dylan Bradley; great-granddaughters Kaylee Wood, Karlee Wood and Kylee Wood; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 2-3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church (971 Freedom Road in Laurel.) Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. Brother David Fedele will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
