William Elijah “Billy” Sims, 79 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his residence in Laurel, MS. He was born Saturday, July 17, 1943, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS, 4593 Indian Springs Road, Laurel, MS 39443. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery in Sharon Community in Laurel, Mississippi. Greg Musgrove will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
Billy was a man’s man who worked hard, loved God and his family. He was a giving person and loved to make people happy with his handmade wooden bowls. He will leave a void that cannot be filled except by himself at the resurrection.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Sims; mother, Donnie Sue Sims Davis, sister, Eva Sue Hammonds.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Martha Lee Morgan Sims; sons, William Elijah Sims Jr. (Missy) and James Terry Sims (Jennifer); daughter, Shannon Renee Nash (Billy); 4 grandchildren, Marina Faith Sims, James Hunter Sims, Triston Seth Nash (Sara), Ashton Cahill Nash, sisters, Dorothy Nell Russell and Irene Sims.
Pallbearers will be William Elijah Sims Jr., James Terry Sims, James Hunter Sims, Tristan Seth Nash, Ashton Cahill Nash, and Billy Nash.
Honorary pallbearers will be Shannon Renee Nash.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.