William F. Spanier

William F. “Bill” Spanier, born Nov. 25, 1980, died May 27, 2020.
He was born in Covington, Ky., and lived in Laurel since the age of 2. He departed this life while at home. He enjoyed working with his hands and could fix anything. He loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather George H. Barnett and maternal grandmother Shirley Barnett Eason; and his papaw James “Pat” Eason.
Survivors include his mother Robin Shelton of Laurel; sister Kristen Spanier and nephews Marcus Spanier and L. D. Spanier, all of Laurel; uncle Jeff Barnett of Laurel; aunt Lisa Burgess (Doug) of Laurel; and cousins Josh Hammond (Andrea) of Jonesville, Ky., Kelsey Rose (Jared) of Hattiesburg, and Ann Barnett and Kameron Barnett, both of Laurel.
There will be a private ceremony at a later date.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.