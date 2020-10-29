On Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, William “Gary” Robertson, loving husband and father of two children, went to be with his Savior Jesus Christ, Lord of his life.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Chapel and the burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville. Brother Johnny Robertson, Brother Danny Dickerson and Brother Jason Walley will officiate.
Gary was born on Jan. 14, 1966 in Meridian to William “Herman” and Merita Robertson. Gary was a 1984 graduate of Bay Springs High School, and he attended Clarke College from 1985 until 1986, where he played baseball for the CC Panthers. He received his B.S. degree from William Carey University in 1998.
In 2002, Gary answered the calling from his Lord into the ministry. He began serving as youth minister at Sandhill Baptist Church and served there for seven years. In 2009, Gary became the Pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Taylorsville, where he was serving as pastor.
Throughout his life, Gary loved serving his community and was known as a minister, coach, teacher and, most of all, a mentor to many. Gary had a passion for fishing and riding horses with many of his friends and family. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
On Oct. 14, 1989, he married Renee Sherman Robertson. They raised two children — daughter Chelsea and son Wade.
Gary was preceded in death by his father William “Herman.” He is survived by his wife Renee; his two children Chelsea and Wade (Kristen); his grandchildren Paisleigh, Noah and Kaisen; his mother Merita; his two brothers Johnny (Brenda) and Ronnie; his mother-in-law Dessie Lofton; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joe Michael Robertson, Chuck Robertson, Jonathan Robertson, Eddie Robertson, John Howard Robertson and Malcolm Rowzee.Honorary pallbearers will be Glen Robertson, Dusty Davis, Anthony James, John Massey, Joseph McMullan, Wayne Ainsworth and the Deacons of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Taylorsville.
Memorials in honor of Brother Gary Robertson may be sent to Mount Zion Baptist Church, 330 SCR 72 East Taylorsville, MS 39168.
