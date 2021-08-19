William George Smith Jr.

William 'Bill' George Smith Jr., 61, of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed away August 17, 2021, Tuesday at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Saturday, November 14, 1959 in Marion, Ohio.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, Mississippi. Memorial Services will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
Bro. Carlos Guerra will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
He was preceded in death by his brother in-law Mark Anderson: grandparents, Stanley and Margert Bomske, and Eileen and Arthur Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Maria Erika Smith; parents, William George and Darlene Smith; sons, Aaron Smith, Shane William Smith, and McCain Smith; daughters, Mia Darlene Smith, Shannon Smith, and Nikki Hinckley; grandchildren, Collin Smith, and Clayton Smith; sister, Margaret Anderson; a host of aunts and uncles.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
