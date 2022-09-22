William Gordon Bishop, 64, of Holden, La., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at his residence in Holden. He was born Saturday, Oct. 5, 1957, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, from 1-2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Burial will be in Erata Cemetery in Sandersville. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was a great cook and he was always there for his sisters. He loved all of his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul O’Neal and Mary Bishop; and his sister Norma Jean Bishop.
Survivors include his son Luke Bishop; his brother Paul Bishop (Bonnie); his sisters Nita Mixon (Frank), Margie Crawford, Cora Wood (Dennis) and Helen Bishop (Stanley); his two grandchildren; and host of nieces and nephews
