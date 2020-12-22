Mr. William Grover Clark, 92, of Heidelberg passed from this life Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born in Wayne County on Saturday, March 24, 1928 to Jack Clark and Mattie Clark.
He had worked as an equipment operator at Masonite Corporation. He was a man of many talents. He loved to garden and ride his golf cart and was known in the community as "The Man on the Golf Cart." He was a gifted carpenter, enjoyed Bluegrass music on his guitar and had the gift of telling the funniest stories. He was very giving and always quick to hep anyone in need. He was loved by his family and community and will be missed.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his father Jack Clark; mother Mattie Clark; and brother Nolan Clark.
He is survived by his wife Lessie Ree Clark of Heidelberg; son William Glenn Clark (Anita) of Eucutta; daughter Rhonda Cooley (Shelton) of Eucutta; three grandchildren, Scott Cooley (Julie), Ashley Cooley (Aimee Poole) and Brad Clark (Whitney); three great-grandchildren, Ann Clark Cooley, Will Harris Clark and Emma Kennedy Clark; and niece Cheryl Hodges.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Mr. Clark will take place privately by the family. Interment will be in Zion Rest Cemetery in Eucutta.
