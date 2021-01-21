William Gully Jr.

William “Bill” Gully Jr. was born on Oct. 27, 1939 and went home to his Savior on Jan. 16, 2021.
William attended Jim Hill High School and Jackson State University in Jackson, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. While at Jackson State, he was a proud brother to the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and a multi-year lettermen winner on the track team. He also attended William Carey University in Hattiesburg, where he received his Master of Education. He was a retired junior and high school educator/administrator, athletic coach, and central office administrator for the West Point, Jones County and Laurel City School Districts. He also was also an active championship-level member of the Mississippi Track Club and competed professionally in races across the Southeast for more than 30 years.
William was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel. He was an active 4th-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the organization for more than 40 years.
William was preceded in death by his daughter Audrey Marie Gully and his wife Lillian L. Gully.
He leaves behind two sons, Vincent B. Gully and William Gully III; brother Andre Walker; sister Brenda Walker; four grandchildren, Rhe’Fanette Osborne, Leah Gully, Scarlett Rose Gully and Layla Gully; and many loved uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and former students.
Services for Mr. Gully will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel on Friday, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at the church at 1:30. He will be laid to rest at Oak Hill No. 2 Cemetery in Laurel.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
