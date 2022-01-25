William Harold Byrd, born April 2, 1940, passed away Jan. 23, 2022.
Harold was married to Gloria Jean Codr on May 5, 1960. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, son and friend. He loved people and loved to help anyone he could. Not having much education, his was mostly a life of hard physical work, which he enjoyed until his health failed him.
Some of his jobs were oilfield, pulpwood, dragline operator for Laurel Brick and Tile Company and self-employed mechanic.
Harold was a Baptist and witnessed to many people.
Preceding him in death were son James Harold “Chuck” Byrd; infant daughters Debra and Belinda; parents William Myles and Flossie Marie Shedd Byrd; paternal grandparents John Millard Fillmore and Almeta Blackledge Byrd; maternal grandparents Wiley Uriah and Mary Darcus “Mollie” Rogers Shedd; sister Minnie R. Byrd Sumrall and Marion Joe; nephew Billy Joe and Barbara Traylor Sumrall; great-nephew William Loyd Sumrall; and many dear relatives and friends.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 61 years Gloria; brother Edward Franklin Byrd of Laurel; nephew Daniel Edward and Paula Aaron Holder Byrd of Sandersville; great-great-nephews Lucas and Gabe Sumrall of Sweet Water, Ala.; great-great-niece Emily Sumrall of Spanish Fort, Ala.; and many dear relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. with visitation at the graveside at 1:30 p.m. Brother Wayne Johnson will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Scott Byrd, Jimmy Shedd, Junior Shedd, Robert West, Chester Chancellor, Donnie McGill and James Troy Harrison.
Harold’s request would be no flowers, please.
