On March 25, 2023, William “Bill” Harold Lucas passed away from this life at the age of 96 and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven.
Bill grew up in Laurel, graduating from Chamberlain-Hunt Military Academy. In 1944, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving his country during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946.
He married his sweetheart Bettye Lightsey, also of Laurel, in 1950. They enjoyed 72 wonderful years together before his passing.
Bill graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and started his career working on the Gulf Coast as a party chief in oil exploration.
In 1964, he moved his young family to Bellevue, Wash., to accept a position with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Bill loved the open water and felt very fortunate that his work allowed him to travel the world by sea. Bill spent many years working for NOAA in geology, oceanography, seismology and studying plate tectonics. Bill also worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he designed and implemented the rebuilding of the North Jetty in Ocean Shores, Wash.
Bill was diligent in pursuing good health and fitness throughout his long life. He enjoyed nature and the great outdoors and was an avid horticulturist on his four-acre estate. He had a love for the open water and spent many happy hours on his boat “The Lucky Luke” in Puget Sound with his wife and family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin Walton Lucas and Ruby Meador Lucas; and sisters Evelyn Lois Jackson and Mildred Stevens Edwards.
Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Bettye Lightsey Lucas; daughters Mary Anderson, Karen Miller and Patricia (Robert) Richardson; grandson Lucas (Kyli) Anderson; granddaughters,Kimberley Miller and Rebecca (Peter) Beard; great-granddaughter Hannah Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be at Sunset Hills Memorial Park & Funeral Home in Bellevue today (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest with a full military honors at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash., at 1 p.m. today.
