On Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 65, after a long and brave fight with illness, William Haskel “Billy” Shoemake Jr. went home to be with his Jesus.
Billy was born to William Haskel Shoemake Sr. and Chassilene Shoemake on Aug. 23, 1955 in Heidelberg, Germany. He proudly grew up and lived the majority of his life alongside his family in the Johnson Community of Ellisville.
He believed in working hard every day and, as a result, had a long and successful career in the oilfield, where he made many friends. Over the years, Billy spent time working and learning everything possible related to his industry and ultimately spent his time traveling the world, serving as a consultant in the oil industry. He loved to spend time with his family and friends, he loved his career, and he also loved the outdoors. His legacy to those who know him is his unfiltered love for his country and the people he called family!
Billy is survived by his dear companion, friend and caretaker Jan Blevins of Stringer, who led him back to his Jesus and selflessly stayed by his side throughout his illness. He is also survived by his three children and their spouses, who he was openly very proud of, Misty Taylor and her husband Joshua, William Trae’ Shoemake and his wife Tasha, and Derrick Brown and his wife Nicole; his eight grandchildren, Summer Taylor, Katlyn Graham, Kade Shoemake, Kayleigh Shoemake, Kamryn McGee, Julia Brown, Madison Brown and Annalise Brown; brother Steven “Squeak” Shoemake Sr. and his wife Ellen; sister Fawn Shoemake; nephews Steven Shoemake Jr. and Ryan Shoemake; niece Kayla Pitts; former wife and lifelong friend Jocelyn Shoemake; a host of cousins; and a very large group of people he considered family.
Billy was preceded in death by his father William Haskel Shoemake Sr.; his mother Chassilene Shoemake; grandparents Claude and Flossie Shoemake and Charlie and Chassie Buckhaults; and niece Kimberly Blackledge.
The family says a special thank you to Asbury Hospice House and his nurses Cissy and Kim, who kept their promise of keeping him comfortable during his final hours and comforted and cared for his family during this time.
Billy’s wish was to be cremated, and a celebration of his life will be on Saturday, Sept. 12, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 at Fairfield United Methodist Church in the Johnson Community. Graveside services will follow at Mack Brown Cemetery.
Should family and friends desire, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Billy Shoemake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.