William Henry Pope Jr., 83, of Laurel passed away on April 7, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, April 10, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday before the service, which will be at 3 at First Baptist Church Shady Grove. Burial will be in First Baptist Church Shady Grove Cemetery.
William Henry Pope Jr. taught school for more than 40 years. Mr. Pope had a master’s degree in chemistry and biology. He taught school at Hughes, Alaska, Mississippi Delta College, Watkins High School, Mississippi Baptist College, Laurel Christian School and Jones County Junior College, from where he retired after 28 years.
William Henry Pope Jr. was preceded in death by his parents William Henry Pope and Viola Bunch Pope; his wife Hilda Pearl Holifield Pope; his son William Henry Pope III "Trey"; brothers Floyd Pope, Lloyd Pope, Homer Pope, Garland Pope and Harold Eugene McCoy; and sister Irene Pope Smith.
He is survived by son Joseph Donald Pope "Jay" of Laurel; daughter-in-law Denise Pearce Pope; grandson Brady Donovan Pope (Adrian); siblings Waymond McCoy, J.W. Pope, Herbert Pope, Violet Pope Corley and Roy Pope; caregivers Norman Rhodes (live-in caregiver and considered son), Nancy kitchens and Gary and Linda Logan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Pope most favorite companion and friend was his chihuahua Taco.
Mr. Pope loved his family and family gatherings. The family reunions were his most favorite times of the year. He loved having a beautiful well-kept yard and beautiful blooming flowers. He was always a kind and generous person. He was always willing to help everyone in need.
