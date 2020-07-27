William “Billy” Hinton, born Sept. 16, 1954, passed away on July 24, 2020.
Mr. Hinton was preceded in death by his son Lee and grandson Shawn.
Billy is survived by his wife Shelia and daughter Stephanie; two brothers; two sisters; and many more loved ones.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
