William Howell Haden
May 10, 1933 – March 26, 2021
William “Howell” Haden of Braxton passed away on March 26, 2021, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Howell was the oldest of six children and grew up in the Montrose area.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 22 East 4th Ave., Bay Springs, MS. Visitation will be at 1 pm before the service. Burial will follow at Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
He was a graduate of Bay Springs High School. He attended Mississippi State University, served in the Army, then returned to college to finish his degree. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in agriculture from Mississippi State University.
He taught one year of middle school, then became employed with the Mississippi State Extension Service as a 4-H Agent, Associate and Assistant County Agent, and County Agent before his retirement.
Howell enjoyed listening to his hunting dogs as they chased foxes, coyotes and deer through the woods. He enjoyed working on his vehicles, working in his yard, deer hunting, taking his grandsons hunting, and spent a lot of time raising and training his hunting dogs until Parkinson’s disease made outdoor activities too difficult.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the late Sara Jo Edwards Haden, and by his parents, the late William Leamon Haden and Laura Pugh Haden of Montrose, and his late mother-in-law Myrtis Ishee Edwards of Soso.
He is survived by four children, Marla Breland (Greg) of Brandon, Cheryl Moore of Brandon, Christopher Haden of Vicksburg and Craig Haden of Brandon. Also, he leaves behind his grandchildren Matthew Breland (Kelli) of White Sands, N.M., Christopher Breland of Brandon, Thomas Moore of Oxford and Sara Moore of Shreveport, La.; step-granddaughter Catherine Breland Chaffin (Jim) of Fountain, Co., and step great-grandchildren Lucas Chaffin and Camilla Chaffin. He leaves behind his brothers Hollis Haden (Jane) of Laurel, Douglas Haden (Ann) of Montrose and Doyle Haden (Mitch) of Hattiesburg; sisters Patsy Davis (Langford) of Laurel and Winnie Darnell of Glen Allan. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law Linda Edwards Breland of Soso and many nieces and nephews.
