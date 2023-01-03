William Jack Hayes Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully from this world to his new home in Heaven on Dec. 30, 2022. He was 91.
Jack was born on Nov. 7, 1931, to William Jack and Lula Mae Hayes of the Glade Community. Jack attended Glade High School, where he was the star quarterback of the football team and the leading forward of the basketball team. He was voted Mr. Glade High School. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served four years during the Korean War. After his time in the military, he attended Jones County Junior College, where he played basketball there, also. After graduation, he was hired by the United Gas Company, working there for 35 years, first as a service technician and later as a manager. He served as the manager of the Entex office in Philadelphia, Miss., and later at the Brookhaven office. Except for his time spent in Philadelphia and Brookhaven, Jack spent his entire life in the Glade Community. He was a member of the Glade Baptist Church for most of his life.
Jack loved fixing things and could fix most anything. He really was a “jack of all trades.” While living in Philadelphia, Jack discovered golf and instantly fell in love with the game. As a natural athlete, he quickly made up for lost time and spent nearly all of his free time on the golf course. Some of his best times were playing golf with his buddies at Bear Creek as often as he could, in rain or snow or heat. Five times he shot a hole-in-one. Jack continued to play until his failing eyesight prevented him from driving any longer.
Jack is survived by his wife of 67 years Dorothy Jean Hayes of Ellisville; his three children, Kent Hayes of Brooklet, Ga., Vicki Vaughan of Florence and Lisa Hayes of Ellisville; his grandchildren Kristen (John) Bigby and James Alexander Vaughan, all of Florence; great-granddaughter Khloe Bigby; his brother Mike Hayes of the Glade Community; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents William Jack and Lula Mae Hayes; and siblings JB Hayes, Irvin Hayes, Kathleen Vensko, Ann West, Mavis Birdsong and Iris McKinney.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 6, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Bob Taylor of Glade Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be members of the family.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
