William Jack Sims, 86, of Laurel went to his Heavenly home Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born March 23, 1932 to Harmon H. Sims, Sr. and Mary Louella Knight Sims.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Indian Springs Baptist Church with service to follow at 3 p.m. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Interment will be at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Sims loved his family and his church. He served the Lord for many years as a deacon, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school at Indian Springs Baptist Church. He also enjoyed hunting, playing golf, singing and playing music. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He was the owner of Sims Metal Inc. for 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his father Harmon Sims Sr.; mother Mary Louella Sims; brothers Harmon Sims Jr. and James Sims; brothers-in-law Charles Whatley, Burl Grafton, John D. Hodges and Eugene Hodges; sister-in-law Mary Sims; and nephews Stanley Sims and Chester Russell.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years Elaine Hodges Sims; son Lindsey Sims (Kathy); grandchildren Kelly McKee (Jason) and Kayla West (Shawn); great grandchildren Kruz McKee, Macy Klaire McKee and Braxton West; sisters Vivian Whatley and Mary Lou Russell (Ray); sisters-in-law Louise Grafton, Polly Hodges, Carol Hodges and Carolyn Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason McKee, Shawn West, Gary Russell, Danny Gibson, Larry Russell, Joe Donald and Jamie Sims.Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday school class and deacons.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.