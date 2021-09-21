William Jerry Piercey, 85, passed away peacefully in his home in Blue Springs, Mo., on Sept. 7, 2021.
Jerry was born on July 4, 1936 to the late Dalton Hershel and Willie Mae Piercey in Memphis. He graduated from Humes High School in Memphis in 1955. Jerry accepted the Lord as Savior right before he graduated from high school and, while attending Bible Baptist Church in Vallejo, Calif., he surrendered his life to ministry. He then moved to Springfield, Mo., where he attended Baptist Bible College and graduated with a Bachelor of Theology.
He and his wife Shari were approved as Baptist Bible Fellowship Missionaries to Ethiopia, Africa, in January 1965, arriving in Ethiopia in September 1966. They served there for 10 years as church planters, only leaving when the communist takeover of that country made it impossible for them to stay. From 1976-79, Jerry worked as a Missions teacher and recruiter for Baptist Bible College West in Denver. In 1979, he was reinstated as a missionary to Kenya, East Africa, and served there until December 2003. They then served as S.M.O.R.E.S. (temporary relief) missionaries, serving in six countries and the Alaska before retiring in 2015.
Jerry was a faithful member of Overland Park Baptist Temple, where he sang in the choir and served in other activities at the church, including substitute teaching, nursery duty on occasion and preparing food for kids in the Upward Basketball Program.
Preceding him in death were his brothers Harold and George Piercey.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Shari Joplin Piercey of Blue Springs; four children, Lisa Holcomb (Steve) of Cotopaxi, Colo., Jerry Piercey of Enterprise, Ala., Lora Kirkpatrick (Lenny) of Charleston, Ill., and Steve Piercey (Valerie) of Blue Springs; 10 grandchildren, Keith, Aaron (Amy), Sharla, Dalton, Blair, Cheyenne, Logan, Josiah, Imani and Will; and five great-grandchildren, Eliana, Alexandria, Julion, Brooklyn and Lucas.
Pallbearers will be Keith and Aaron Holcomb, Dalton Piercey, Blair Piercey, Josiah Piercey and Greg Holifield.
The family thanks the staff from Kindred Hospice for their compassion, love and support during these past weeks.
Services were held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church on Sept. 18, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation began at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment immediately followed the service at the adjoining cemetery. Brother Roy Crouch officiated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Bible Fellowship International at 720 E Kearney St. Springfield, MO 65803, labeled “Mission Projects Fund Jerry Piercey Memorial."
