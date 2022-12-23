William John LaFitte Jr.

William “Pete” John LaFitte Jr., 74, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Laurelwood Community Living Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Feb. 29, 1948, in Pleasant Hill, La.
He was a retired electrician from Masonite, where he worked for more than 30 years, retiring in 2012. He loved to travel, especially cruises in the Caribbean. He loved animals, especially his chihuahua ReRe, and he raised tumbler pigeons as a hobby. He was a longtime Red Cross volunteer in Laurel. He assisted anyone in need in the Glade Community for more than 48 years.
He was preceded in death by his father William LaFitte and his mother Bernice Mosely Jackson.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years Donna Blackwell LaFitte; his son Trey LaFitte (Amanda); his daughter Nicole Gann (Charles); his brother Johnny LaFitte; his sisters Vickie LaFitte Wood and Debi Hardin; and his granddaughter Maloree LaFitte.
