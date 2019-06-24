William Joseph "Joey" Landrum, 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Joey was born June 8, 1960 in Laurel.
Joey lived life to the fullest and loved with all of his heart. He was the best husband, daddy,
Pop Pop, son, brother and friend.
Joey is survived by his wife of 38 years Connie Bankston Landrum; daughter Lindsay Landrum Johnson (Josh); three grandsons that were his world, Jett, 12, Kannon, 8, and Miles, 4; father Billy Joe Landrum; mother Margaret Ponder, sisters Julie Boutwell (Daryl) and Michele Pritchett (Jason); brother Geoffrey Landrum; mother-in-law Mary Evelyn Bankston; and a host of family and friends.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25, 5:30- 8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Journey Church with burial to follow in Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Landrum Community. Brother Robby Johnson and Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Buckley, Darryl Williams, Trey Crawford, Fred Walters, J T Jernigan and Ernie Joiner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Journey Church Building Fund.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
