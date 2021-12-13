William Joseph Winter was born on November 29th, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois.
He left this physical earth to be with our Heavenly Father on December 5th, 2021 from his home in Pachuta, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his son Andrew Joseph; parents, William E.
and Joanne T. (Knudsen) Winter; and parents-in-law, Reino I. and Maire E. Wilbeck.
Bill is survived by his wife of 42 years Ellen C.; sons, William R. (Jess) of Nashville, Tennessee
and Matthew D. (Rachel) of Rossville, Georgia; grandchildren, Logan and Cynthia of Rossville;
siblings, Therese A. Ley and Daniel E. Winter; and many friends and family living far away but
remaining close at heart.
Bill grew up in Plymouth, Indiana and brought his family south to Baton Rouge, Louisiana,
retiring in Pachuta, Mississippi. He was a cradle Catholic, most recently a member of
Immaculate Conception parish of Laurel and Saint Michael Parish of Pauling.
Bill was called to serve his community with the Knights of Columbus Council 2180 and the Lake Eddins Volunteer Fire Department.
He had a way with words, telling stories on scouting trips, writing friends and
family a Christmas Newsletter filled with informational jokes and poetry, and spinning tall tales to the delight of his precious grandbabies, Logan Dane and Cynthia Kay.
A memorial mass was held at Immaculate Conception Church on December 9, 2021.
Bill will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
