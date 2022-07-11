William Lamar Manning Sr. was born in Philadelphia, Miss., on Aug. 4, 1934 and went to be with Jesus on July 9, 2022 at his home at the age of 87.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. John Reid will officiate.
Mr. Manning loved his family and cherished time spent with them. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He worked at Mississippi Power Company for 37 years and after his retirement from there, he started Manning Mowing Service. He served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Germany as a supply sergeant.
He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where he spent many years serving as a deacon as well as other capacities within the church.
Lamar was preceded in death by his parents Cleo and Jessie Manning; his brothers Claude Manning (Laverne) and Jimmy Manning; sister Hildrea Tidwell; brother and sister-in-law Winfred and Wilistine Blackledge; sister-in-law Mary Blackledge; and sister-in-law Frances Pitts.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Imogene Manning; daughter Regina (Mark) Reddoch; son William Lamar (Billy) Manning Jr. (Rochelle); grandchildren Kerrie Sherrell (Randy), Kristie Reddoch, Taylor Hodge (Zach) and Tanner Manning; great-grandchildren Ellie Sherrell and Leo Sherrell; sister Wildrea Walters (Doug); sister-in-law Ann Manning; brother-in-law Morris Tidwell; brother-in-law Floyd Pitts; brother-in-law Orville Blackledge; brother and sister-in-law Hollis and Bonnie Blackledge; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tanner Manning, Randy Sherrell, Zach Hodge, Claude Manning, Mike Manning and Bo Tidwell.
