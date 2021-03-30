William Larry Bustin, 73, was born on Jan. 16, 1948 in Laurel.
He is the son of Marvin Donnel Bustin and Leatrice Tisdale Bustin.
Larry graduated from Northwest Jones High School in 1967, attended Jones County Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi for one semester before transferring to Delta State College, where he received his Bachelor of Fine Art Degree in drawing and painting.
Larry was employed with the Jones County Mapping Department for four years as a draftsman and the Department of Transportation for 22 1/2 years before retiring April 30, 2005. Eight months later, Larry was called back to work in 2006 by one of his former supervisors, George DeVaughn, who worked with Volkert and Associate, Inc. Larry worked until January 2007 on the Biloxi and Ocean Springs bridge that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.
He has been a professional artist for 47 years. His work has been shows in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi and South Carolina. His work is in many private, corporation and university collections. His paintings have been exhibited at Terrbonne Museum in Houma, La.; Meridian Museum of Art in Meridian; Cottonlandia Museum in Greenwood; and Leggler Barn Museum in Lenexa, Kan. In 1994, Larry had two mixed mediums accepted into the Solon International Show in Jackson and was awarded Most Innovated piece on “Murder By One.”
Larry was a member of the Mississippi Art Colony for 27 years and was the treasurer for eight years.
Larry has also compiled the history of the George Washington Bustin family. He was a member of the Shady Grove Cemetery Committee and has compiled the cemetery information on the First Baptist Church of Shady Grove in Jones County.
He was a member of Bethlehem Community Church where he served the Lord.
Survivors include niece Kelly Melissa Herrrin (Jason) and grandniece Abby; nephew Donald Lee Bustin II “B.J.” and grandnephew Hunter,; and aunts and many cousins who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by Marvin Donnel Bustin, Leatrice Tisdale Bustin and Donald Lee Bustin.
A graveside service will be Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jamie Altman will officiate. Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Memory Chapel of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
