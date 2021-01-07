William Lidell Rainey, 79, of Moselle passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at his home due to complications from a lengthy illness. He was born on Nov. 17, 1941 to Houston and Verna Mae Rainey of Rainey Community.
Bill retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation after more than 26 years of service. He was a lifetime farmer and spent his retirement raising livestock and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Aline Boleware Rainey of Moselle; daughter Mona (J.P.) Dunn of Sumrall; son Howard Holmes of Moselle; sisters Rachel Griffith, Judy (Terry) Turner and Susan (Robert) Holmes; brother Gerald (Myrtle) Rainey; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who adored him and his Woody Woodpecker impression.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Soule’s Chapel Cemetery. Brother Patrick Patterson and Brother Craig Cluff will officiate the services with burial to follow.
Pallbearers will be Chanlor Holmes, Juston Bufkin, Wesley Boleware, Josh Culberson, Eithan Culberson and Marc Rainey, with James Boleware as alternate. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Sanford and Jett Bufkin.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.