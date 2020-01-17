William M. “Dubbie” White, born March 5, 1944, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 75.
Mr. White worked for WDAM from August 1966 until February 2012. He loved gardening and tending his fruit orchard and he was a very big Facebook fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Jewel White; parents-in-law Clyde and Shorty Howard; twin sister Betty Liverett; and brothers-in-law Morris Holifield and Monty “Tater” Howard.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years LaDonna White, who he lovingly called “his woman;" his son Rafe White (Shannon); daughter Poppy Herrin (Jason); past son-in-law Ben Hullings; brothers-in-law Al Liverett, Mike Howard (Karen) and Wayne Howard (Sophronia); grandchildren Kris Alexander, T. K. and Ben Adams, and Amber, Krysta, Matt and Haleigh; six great-grandchildren; and two special nephews, Chris and Blaine Holifield.
Graveside services will be at Clark Cemetery in Jones County on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. Rev. Lewis Allred will officiate.
