William "Bill" Mallard Culpepper, 80, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home in Clara. Graveside services will be Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m. at Salem Cemetery in Strengthford, with burial to follow in Salem Church Cemetery. Brother Michael Groce will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
