William Ottis Jones, 99, of Laurel, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Laurel.
William Ottis Jones was born Feb. 17, 1921 in Laurel to O.N. and Miriam Jones. Ottis married the love of his life Louise Crocker on May 12, 1943. They were married for 72 years until her death in 2015.
Ottis Jones will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a kind, gentle and giving man, who was always eager to help anyone who was in need. He had a passion for gardening, traveling and building. He loved gospel music and was a faithful member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church.
Ottis was a recipient of the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his service to our country during World War II.
He retired from United Airlines in 1985 after 32 years of service.
He is survived by his son William Ottis "Bill" Jones Jr. (Marsha); daughters Nancy Ann Barrow (Randy) and Patricia Ann Ward; grandchildren Mike Egan (Trish), Andrea Gilmore (Bubba), Amanda Dyess (Keith), James Jones (Shannon), Nick Barrow (Andrea) and Brian Barrow (Melinda); 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Dot Hinton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Jones; his parents O.N. and Miriam Jones; three brothers, Earl, Ralph and Ray Jones; and one sister; Myrtle Jefcoat.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 12, from 10-11 a.m. with services at Colonial Chapel of Laurel at 11. Burial will immediately follow in Springhill Baptist Church cemetery.
Colonial Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.