William Paul Bourgeois went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at his home in Laurel. He was 76 years old.
A memorial service will be Friday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
He was born Dec. 19, 1946 in Meridian and grew up in Hattiesburg. He was a resident of Laurel, a member of the Laurel Board of Realtors, Mississippi Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors and owner of Southern Appraisals, LLC. Mr. Bourgeois had been a full-time professional real estate appraiser and realtor/broker since 1985 and previous co-owner of Southern Realty and Appraisal Associates along with his beloved wife Dee.
He is survived by his daughter and step-daughters Aimee Daigle (Charlie), Penny King Ross (Kristi), Joanna Wright (Richard) and Angie King; and grandchildren Rick Wright, Sarah Wright Little and Katie Wright, John and Hannah Grubb, and Emily Daigle Dallmann and Noah Daigle; his best friend and coworker Jennifer Hill (Brandon); sisters Renee Bourgeois Smith, Jeannette Bourgeois Chase; and his brother brother Joseph Bourgeois.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna D. Bourgeois; father Wallace Paul Bourgeois; and mother Margaret Keahey Bourgeois.
The family is especially grateful for excellent and compassionate care from Latoya Beamon, Kasey Moody and Deaconess Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, it is the families’ wish that you would consider making a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
