William R. "Bill" Hinton Jr., 72, of Sandersville passed away due to cancer on Sept. 1, 2020 at his residence in Sandersville. He was born on Oct. 9, 1947 and was preceded in death by his parents William R. Sr. and Violet Hinton.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years Deborah A Hinton; daughter Stacey Welch; son-in-law Jimmy Welch; two grandsons, Lathon Cook (Brittany) and William Saulpaw; one great-grandson, Raylan Cook; two brothers, Larry Hinton (Wanda) and Chris Hinton (Jan); one sister, Cathy Herbert (Alan); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as several cousins.
Bill was a devoted and dedicated husband, father and papaw. He always put his family first and loved them dearly. He loved his job of 37 years at Howard Transportation and loved everyone he worked with.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy as radio operator, including one year in the Vietnam War on the USS Manley DD 940. He also served four years in the U.S. Air Force as air traffic control specialist. He was very proud of his accomplishments. He was an active member of the American Legion Post II, where he served as commander in 1997, 1998, 2001 and 2002.
Bill loved spending time with his family and friends, as well as his dogs Snickers and Trampus. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, fishing, golfing and truly loved his football, especially Alabama.
Memorial services will be Friday, Sept. 4, at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post II in Laurel.
