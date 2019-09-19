William Ruble Graham, 89, of Laurel died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Aug. 10, 1930 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel and burial will follow at Edon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Tony Johnson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Ruble served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an active member of Moss First Baptist Church, where he has served as a deacon. Ruble was known for his smile and sense of humor. A visit with him was always an occasion for storytelling and laughter.
He was preceded in death by his father Billie Graham and mother Viola Graham.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years Tina Graham; sons, Gary Graham (Frankie) and Ron Graham (Carolyn); daughter Teresa Wise (Tim); grandchildren Hayleigh Barlar, Megan Graham, Lindsay Swann (Anthony), William Ross Graham and John Riley Graham; great-grandchild Elijah Graham Swann; brother Rayford Graham (Ava Nell); and lifelong friend Bobby Chadwell.
Pallbearers will be Artis Ford, Nathan Bynum, Jeffery Bynum, Ben Stringer, Stacy Graham and Jamie Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Bynum, J.W. Spradley, Ray Smith and Dale Graham.
