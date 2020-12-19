William "Richard" Russell, 54, of Hebron passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 27, 1966 to Jackie (Watkins) and the late Robert J. Russell.
He was a life member of Hebron Baptist Church and a graduate of West Jones High School. He held a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Mississippi State University, worked for DuPont for 25 years and was currently working at International Paper. Richard was a devoted Christian, husband and father.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 10 years Maria (Lindon) Russell; his daughter Grace Russell; his four sons, Christopher (Myranda) Taylor Sr., William Russell, Matthew (Allison) Russell and Andrew Hoggatt; his grandchildren C.J., Nate, Michaela, Jazlynn, Jesse and R.J.; his brother Ronald (Monica) Russell; his sister Jo Ann (Roger) Russell-Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family.
Richard set the standard for work ethic, selflessness and love. A fierce friend and competitor, he pushed people to be their best. He was an amazing role model and mentor to so many.
The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at noon, with Pastor Todd Smith officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.