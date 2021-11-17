William Sidney Easterling, 82, entered into the presence of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on Nov,13, 2021 in the comfort of his home in Laurel. He was born on May 25, 1939 in Detroit.
Sid, as he was fondly called, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel after 31 years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge and the Bronze Star. Later, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, which was presented by Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf of Iraq War fame. In addition, he was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
During his life, he was a devout Christian and was dedicated to his family, country and community. He served in church as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and a servant in any capacity asked of him. Sid was especially fond of the years he served as a coach and umpire for various sports programs in the Laurel area.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 63 years Sandra Walters Easterling; his son William Easterling and his wife Debbie; daughter Joy McKnight and her husband Jerry; brother Nelson Easterling; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Louis Claude Easterling; mother Aline Watson Easterling; daughter Cynthia Louise Hamilton; and granddaughter Amber Marie Easterling.
Visitation will be at Indian Springs Baptist Church in Laurel on Nov. 17, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11, followed by a family burial in the church cemetery. Dr. Richard Clark, pastor of Indian Springs Baptist Church, will officiate.
The pallbearers are Greg Easterling, Jerry McKnight, Michael Hamilton, Benjamin McKnight, Daniel Starbuck and Jay Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Nelson Easterling and Issiah Miles.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church, 500 Indian Springs Church Road, Laurel MS 39443 www.isbclaurel.com or Forrest General Hospital Hospice Services, PO Box 19010, Hattiesburg, MS 39404 www.fghfoundation.com.
Funeral arrangements are provided by Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
